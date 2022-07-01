Report Reveals Timeline For Deshaun Watson Punishment: Fans React

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing reached its conclusion yesterday. But if you thought that a final decision might be made in the coming days or even within a week, you're sorely mistaken.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, NFL/NFLPA disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has told both sides to submit a brief during the week of July 11. A final ruling will come afterwards.

The decision effectively means that a decision won't even be contemplated until mid-July. The final decision may come at the end of the month at the earliest.

Judging by the reaction on Twitter, NFL fans are frustrated by how long the process is taking. Some are frustrated that there still isn't any indication of what the punishment will be:

It's been over a year since the allegations against Deshaun Watson were first reported. Watson will not face any criminal charges for his conduct but he is being sued in civil court.

However, in the past month, Watson has settled all but a handful of the civil cases. Things quickly sped up in the NFL investigation and now the league is ready to finish what they've started.

Watson will almost assuredly be suspended for some length of time. The real controversy is whether it'll be a short ban or an unprecedented one.

What do you think the final punishment for Deshaun Watson will be?