Report Reveals When Deshaun Watson Disciplinary Hearing Will End

The disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson kicked off earlier this week.

Much like the entire saga involving Watson over the past year and a half, the disciplinary hearing won't be over quickly. Although it started on Tuesday, the hearing it expected to last several days.

According to a new report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the hearing could last until Friday. The expectation is that the hearing could be over by tomorrow - Thursday - but that's unclear.

"Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing in front of Sue L. Robinson adjourned on Tuesday evening, but will resume Wednesday and could last at least another day or two, a source told cleveland.com," Cabot said.

The NFL is reportedly arguing for an indefinite suspension of at least one season for Watson. However, the NFLPA is reportedly arguing that the star quarterback shouldn't be suspended at all.

Earlier this month, 20 of the 24 women who filed lawsuits against Watson opted to settle.

How long will Watson be suspended? That's a question the Browns will likely have an answer to before training camp kicks off.