Report Reveals When Emoni Bates Could Make Transfer Decision

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 10: Jalen Duren #2 and Emoni Bates #1 of the Memphis Tigers walk up the court against the Murray State Racers during a game on December 10, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Murray State defeated Memphis 74-72. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, former top recruit Emoni Bates announced his decision to transfer away from Memphis.

“I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger," Bates wrote. "Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

Ever since his announcement, fans have been waiting to hear when Bates will make his decision. Well, they'll likely be waiting at least another month for the former elite recruit to announce where he's playing next.

College basketball reporter Adam Zagoria reported that Bates won't make a decision until mid-June.

"I'm told not to expect any news on Emoni Bates' future plans until mid-June. So stay tuned..." he said on Twitter.

Bates, a former five-star recruit, averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in his first year at Memphis.

Earlier this month, 247Sports insider Travis Branham, suggested the Louisville Cardinals are emerging as the favorite to land Bates.

“The one school in particular that I’m hearing right now is Louisville and coach Kenny Payne. It sounds like they’ve really made an impression on his family,” Branham said. “ … All the information right now is pointing in Louisville’s direction.”

Where will he land next?