Report: Rockets' Plan For John Wall's Future Revealed

Five-time NBA All-Star John Wall has only played in 40 games since the 2018-19 season. He sat for the entirety of the Houston Rockets' 2021-22 season as he and the organization worked on figuring out his NBA future.

Wall exercised his $47.4 million player option back in April. The Rockets are now working on a possible trade deal for the 31-year-old point guard.

If they're unable to workout a trade this summer, Wall's agent group, Klutch Sports, will work toward a buyout agreement, per NBA insider Michael Scotto.

Wall and the Rockets agreed to part ways before the 2021-22 season, but the franchise was unable to work out a trade deal.

"I think there is a real market for John," general manager Rafael Stone said in April, per Inside The Rockets. "I think we will find a deal that will work for both him and us. If one doesn't materialize, we will cross that bridge if one doesn't occur. But that is something he is not focused on. And it is something I am not focused on at this time either."

Wall's massive contract is the main reason why trade negotiations have been so hard to come by. His $47.4 million player option makes him the second highest paid player in 2022-23, trailing only Steph Curry. He earned $44.3 million on the Rockets' bench this past season.

Through 40 games with the Rockets in 2020-21, Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game.