Report: Roger Goodell Decides Who Will Hear Deshaun Watson Appeal

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network's Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Roger Goodell has made his decision on who will hear Deshaun Watson's appeal.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, teams were just notified that former NJ Attorney General Peter C. Harvey is going to be Goodell's designee to hear the appeal.

Harvey is currently a partner at the Paterson Belknap firm in New York and has also served as a federal prosecutor, per Schefter.

This comes just one day after the league announced that it would be appealing Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision from Monday.

Robinson originally issued a six-game suspension to Watson after she found that he did violate the NFL's personal conduct policy.

For this appeal, the NFL is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson after 24 women alleged that he assaulted or harassed them during massage appointments in 2020 and 2021.

So far, no set date has been announced for when the appeal will be heard.