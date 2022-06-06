Report: Roger Goodell's Most Important Short-Term Issue Revealed

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media on February 09, 2022 at the NFL Network's Champions Field at the NFL Media Building on the SoFi Stadium campus in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell probably has a lot on his mind these days between the Deshaun Watson controversy and his impending Congressional hearing. But one short-term issue is apparently the most important one on his agenda.

According to NFL columnist Peter King, Goodell considers diversity, equality and inclusion in the league's front office to be his most important short-term issue. To that end, he recently hired Dasha Smith as the league's EVP/chief administration officer.

"Smith is the league’s point person on diversity, equality and inclusion," King wrote. "I asked a key league person recently about the importance of that today in the league office, and I was told there is no more important short-term issue on Roger Goodell’s to-do list."

For years the NFL has publicly struggled with diversity in their head coaching ranks. Heading into 2022, there are five minority head coaches - two of which are African-American.

The magic bullet for solving the issue of minority representation in the highest levels of the NFL is probably hiring more minority candidates to top positions.

The NFL is harder and harder to encourage racial equity among coaching candidates. But it would be a tad hypocritical for them to do that while having the same issues in their own office.

If it's as much of a priority as Peter King says it is for Goodell, we could see a slew of front office changes in the coming months.

How important is this issue to Goodell?