Report: Ruling Made On Rajon Rondo Domestic Violence Case

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 11: Rajon Rondo #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 11, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo found himself in some pretty serious legal trouble last month when an emergency protection order was filed against him by the mother of his children.

But it appears that Rondo has avoided any further legal issues following a recent ruling. Last week, a judge ordered that the emergency protection order against him be lifted.

The protection order was filed after he was accused of pulling a gun on Ashley Bachelor in May. Rondo reportedly became enraged when Bachelor interrupted a video game session between him and his son.

Per TMZ, court documents state that Rondo smashed items around the house and threatened Bachelor. He left the house before returning with the gun.

Rajon Rondo is still under contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into the 2022-23 season. But at 36 years old he can't have too many seasons left.

After joining the Cavs in a three-team trade with the Lakers last year, Rondo appeared in 21 games and averaged just under 10 points and eight assists per game.

The Cavs haven't commented on the controversy involving Rondo though and there's certainly a chance that they decide that he isn't worth the trouble.

The NBA offseason will be kicking into high gear soon after the 2022 NBA Draft. We may find out in the next few weeks what kind of NBA future the four-time All-Star guard has.