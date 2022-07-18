Report: Russell Westbrook Trade Might Be Coming Very Soon

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after getting called with an offensive foul against Phoenix Suns during the second half of the game at Staples Center on October 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Vindication could be on the way for those who long ago predicted that Russell Westbrook wouldn't make it to two years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Lakers beat writer Jovan Buha, the Lakers and Westbrook are heading towards "an inevitable divorce." Per the report, Westbrook's recent split from his agent is convincing people within the organization that he's becoming more difficult to deal with.

There's little denying that Westbrook failed to thrive with the Lakers in his first year with the team. He averaged under 20 points a game for the first time in 12 years despite starting 78 games.

Westbrook's play combined with his salary make him an easy target to be offloaded before the season. The bigger problem the Lakers are having right now is finding a trade destination for him.

As much as the Lakers may not want Russell Westbrook, he doesn't exactly offer a ton to any other team right now. Rebuilding teams won't want him at all due to his age, while contending teams probably won't see Westbrook as the final piece to a championship puzzle.

Westbrook's salary isn't going to do the Lakers any favors either.

Ultimately, any trade that allows the Lakers to offload Westbrook might wind up being addition by subtraction. Even if they get almost no return, the opportunities that getting rid of him will open up might be worth it.

Where do you think Russell Westbrook will be traded to?