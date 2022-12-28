Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 08: D.J. Fluker #78 and Offensive Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer of the Seattle Seahawks walk off the field after a victory against the Denver Broncos preseason game at CenturyLink Field on August 08, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver.

If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer was a solid OC for Russell Wilson during their time together in Seattle.

"The 'rumor' is Brian Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer was Russ' best OC and works with Quinn in Dallas. Worked with him with the Jets as well," Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright reported on Tuesday.

The Broncos fired Hackett after an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. Quinn was a popular head coaching candidate during last year's cycle, but ultimately stayed on with the Cowboys in 2022.

After he was fired by the Seahawks in 2020, Schottenheimer took over as passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He joined Mike McCarthy's staff as an analyst prior to the 2022 season.