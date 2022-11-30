Report: Russell Wilson Has "Lost Some People" In Broncos Locker Room

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field followin a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

When Russell Wilson first arrived in Denver, Broncos Country had some high expectations for the nine-time Pro Bowler.

In fact, the team had so much faith in the veteran quarterback that they signed him on a five-year, $242.5 million contract prior to his first season.

That decision has turned out to be a disaster thus far.

Wilson is in the midst of the worst season of his NFL career. The Broncos are 3-8 on the year and the Denver offense is one of the worst in the league.

Wilson has reportedly "lost" some members of the Broncos organization.

“Russ has lost some people around that team. He has lost some people in that locker room," NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports.

Wilson has 2,369 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions through 10 games this season. His team has now lost each of its last three games after falling to the Carolina Panthers this past weekend.