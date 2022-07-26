Report: Russia's Plan For The 2024 Olympics Revealed

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 8: The Olympic rings is seen in Gangneung town, near the venue for the Speed Skating, Figure Skating and Ice Hockey ahead of PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 8, 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

It looks like Russia is still planning on competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are set to be hosted by France and Russia is still intent on its athletes trying to win the individual events, despite the war against Ukraine ongoing.

Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov confirmed on Tuesday that the country was working to get the athletes in the qualification events, some of which are this year while others are next year.

"In exactly two years, the Olympic Games start in Paris. Despite all of the circumstances, the Russian Olympic Committee is a full-fledged participant in the Olympic movement," Pozdnyakov said via Fox News. "We are continuing our systematic preparations for the Games and are also carrying out work to ensure qualifying opportunities and equal presence of our athletes in the Olympic village and at the venues, their participation in events during the Games."

The International Olympic Committee has yet to ban the Russian Olympic Committee from the Olympics, though that could change at any time.

The 2024 Olympics will take place from Jul. 26-Aug. 11.