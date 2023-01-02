Report: Ryan Day Considering Significant Change Next Season

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

For the first time in his career, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has suffered back-to-back losses and in two of the biggest games he's had as a coach. In an effort to keep that from happening again, he's mulling changes for next season.

According to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, Day has decided that he will stop calling plays on offense for the Buckeyes starting in 2023. Herbstreit said that Day wants to "become more of a manager as a head coach."

"Ryan Day mentioned in our production meetings, he’s going to stop calling plays next year because he needs to become more of a manager as a head coach," Herbstreit said.

Herbstreit made it clear that the decision from Day is not a final one. The team has a number of internal moves that need to me made first, such as replacing outgoing offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

Offense has been Ryan Day's bread and butter for the entirety of his career. Since his arrival in Columbus back in 2017, Ohio State have been an offensive juggernaut with quarterbacks and wide receivers breaking records on an almost weekly basis.

Day giving over the offensive playcalling duties could be a cosmic shift in Ohio State's output. And if it results in Ohio State taking a step back next year, he'll be in a lot of trouble.

Do you think Day will end up giving up his playcalling duties, or will this wind up being nothing more than a rumor?