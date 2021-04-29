Report: The Saints Are Reportedly Targeting 1 Player

According to reports that broke earlier today, the New Orleans Saints are looking to trade from their current No. 28 overall spot all the way up into the top 10.

At first glance, this effort was seen as an attempt to select a successor for recently-retired Saints veteran Drew Brees. But, NFL insider Jay Glazer was quick to dispel those thoughts — reporting the potential pick would be a non-quarterback option.

The attention was then turned to another need on the New Orleans roster at the cornerback position. While this move would likely require a steep price for a DB prospect, some analysts believed the trade could be an attempt to land top defensive options Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn.

According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated, neither of those theories are correct. Sources close to the organization say the Saints’ target is projected top-10 selection Penei Sewell.

As the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft, Sewell is expected to be a solid year-one starter wherever he’s drafted. With multiple draft projections listing the Oregon OT off the board to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5 overall, the Saints would have to make an even more massive move than originally expected to ensure a chance to select him.

This offensive line addition would provide some added protection for either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill at the quarterback position this coming season. Whether it’s one of these guys under center in the future or another QB addition, Sewell is expected to be a solid longterm pass protection asset.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing Saints trade situation.