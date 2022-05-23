Report: Sasha Banks' Feelings On Ronda Rousey Revealed

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Sasha Banks attends the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The WWE universe and wider professional wrestling world remains stunned by Sasha Banks and Naomi (Trinity Fatu) walking out on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW. But it appears that WWE's creative plans involving Banks and Ronda Rousey may have played a role.

Appearing on Wrestling Observer Radio, wrestling writer Dave Meltzer said that Banks is upset with WWE for nixing her match against Charlotte Flair at last month's WrestleMania 38, putting Rousey on in her place.

Meltzer said that WWE essentially gave her and Naomi the tag team title belts as a consolation prize. He believes that WWE made the decision because they feel Rousey is a bigger star.

Via WrestlingNews.co:

“Sasha has always had issues, she was mad that Ronda got the WrestleMania spot…it was planned for Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair which was planned for months, I wrote about it. She got moved down and they gave her the tag belts as kinda like a concession because she got moved down. Okay, if you’re looking at it from only Sasha’s [side], they lied to me, right?

They didn’t know Ronda was going to agree to come back so soon after her pregnancy, but Ronda wanted to prove it because her mom did it and they also really wanted Ronda at WrestleMania because Ronda is the bigger star. But to not understand that they picked Ronda ahead of you for WrestleMania and get mad about it…yes did they tell you, yes. Does that make you a good team player no? If you don’t understand that Ronda is a much bigger star than you…. for that show [WrestleMania] there’s not a doubt Ronda is a much bigger star than Sasha Banks in that spot.”

WWE promptly suspended Sasha Banks and Naomi from all programming after their walk-out. They have since removed them from promotional materials as well.

It remains to be seen if WWE will fire them, but one would imagine they have to be considering it.

As for Ronda Rousey, she is the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.