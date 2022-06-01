Report: Seahawks' Actual Interest In Cam Newton Revealed

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 14: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It doesn't sound like the Seattle Seahawks are interested in Cam Newton.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times is reporting that any interest from the Seahawks in Newton is inaccurate. He also confirmed that they were interested last year when Russell Wilson was hurt, but that has now changed.

Newton would make sense for the Seahawks as he could battle Drew Lock for the starting job, but the team has opted to go in another direction.

He could go back to the Carolina Panthers as they are reportedly open to bringing him back. The only stipulation would be that he'd back up Sam Darnold when he's healthy.

Newton appeared in eight games last season with the Panthers and finished with 684 passing yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.

So far, not many other teams have expressed an interest in signing him during this offseason.

We'll have to see if that changes as training camps will open in late July.