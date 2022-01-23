The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Report: Sean Payton Could Have A New Job Lined Up

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

If Sean Payton decides to leave the New Orleans Saints this offseason – something that is a real possibility, according to multiple reports on Sunday morning – he could have a new job lined up off of the field.

According to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network, Payton is considering leaving the Saints this offseason. However, he is not likely to take another coaching job in 2022. Rather, Payton would step away from coaching and recharge his batteries.

Payton might stay busy during that period, though.

According to a report from NFL Network, television is a serious option for the Super Bowl winning coach. Payton is reportedly aware of how interested networks are in hiring him.

“TV networks have been circling around him for a minute. He knows there’s significant interest there if he decides to step away from coaching,” Mike Garafolo reported.

Of course, if Payton decides to leave the Saints, a certain NFL owner might be tempted to pounce on him, as well.

It’s shaping up to be a very interesting offseason in New Orleans (and Dallas), that is for sure.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.