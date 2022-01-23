Report: Sean Payton Could Have A New Job Lined Up

If Sean Payton decides to leave the New Orleans Saints this offseason – something that is a real possibility, according to multiple reports on Sunday morning – he could have a new job lined up off of the field.

According to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network, Payton is considering leaving the Saints this offseason. However, he is not likely to take another coaching job in 2022. Rather, Payton would step away from coaching and recharge his batteries.

Payton might stay busy during that period, though.

According to a report from NFL Network, television is a serious option for the Super Bowl winning coach. Payton is reportedly aware of how interested networks are in hiring him.

“TV networks have been circling around him for a minute. He knows there’s significant interest there if he decides to step away from coaching,” Mike Garafolo reported.

TV networks have been circling around him for a minute. He knows there’s significant interest there if he decides to step away from coaching. https://t.co/Cggz8CLJ2J — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 23, 2022

Of course, if Payton decides to leave the Saints, a certain NFL owner might be tempted to pounce on him, as well.

There's a lot of talk about Sean Payton leaving New Orleans… and he has strong connections with the Cowboys. That could have a significant impact on what Jerry Jones decides to do with McCarthy. Wild Card Weekend recap on the latest GM Shuffle: https://t.co/W4dyJbJ7HQ pic.twitter.com/pcU3qj22I9 — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 17, 2022

It’s shaping up to be a very interesting offseason in New Orleans (and Dallas), that is for sure.