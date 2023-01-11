Report: Sean Payton's Feelings On Kyler Murray Revealed

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, three NFL teams have requested permission to interview former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The Denver Broncos were the first, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans today. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Payton was already doing homework on the Cardinals.

"Mentioned in story with @RapSheet last weekend on looming changes with the #Cardinals that Sean Payton had been doing homework on the Arizona job," Pelissero said.

He's also a "fan" of Kyler Murray.

"He's a Kyler Murray fan, and with no GM in place, it'd be an opportunity to set up the whole operation," Pelissero noted.

Payton has plenty of options right now, with three NFL teams showing interest already. The Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers and other teams could also enter the Sean Payton sweepstakes.

However, he clearly has an affinity for the Cardinals if he's already doing work on the organization.

Where will Payton coach next?