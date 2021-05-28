Report: Serge Ibaka Could Miss Clippers vs. Mavs Tonight

Trailing 2-0 in their first-round series with the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Clippers are in some serious trouble as they head on the road for Game 3. That trouble could become even worse with some unfortunate injury news. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Clippers power forward Serge Ibaka is expected to miss tonight’s game with lingering back issues.

Ibaka’s nagging back issues have limited him to just 19 combined minutes over LA’s first two playoff games. Through 13 minutes in Game 1, the first-year Clipper logged eight points and four rebounds. His playing time took another dip in Game 2, scoring two points through just six minutes of play.

Through 41 regular-season games this year, Ibaka averaged a solid 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

If the Clippers are unable to turn things around in this series, this will mark the second year in a row that a Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-led squad take an early exit in the playoff — further regressing after last year’s unexpected second-round loss to the Denver Nuggets.

With Serge Ibaka’s absence, home court advantage and a 2-0 lead, Luka Doncic and the Mavs should be primed to continue their solid postseason play

Game 3 will tip off tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET.