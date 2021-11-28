The Spun

Report: Several Big MLB Free Agency Moves Are Coming

A bunch of baseballs with the MLB logo on it in a net.(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

There could be a flood of free agent signings coming very soon according to an MLB insider.

Per MLB analyst Jim Bowden, executives are preparing to sign a bunch of free agents before the expiration of the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

“Front office executives preparing for a flurry of free agent signings prior to the expiration of the CBA on December 1st,” Bowden tweeted.

Free Agents can’t sign in the event of an MLB lockout, so that could likely fuel some of these quick decisions.

With three days to go before the CBA expires, a number of huge names still remain unsigned. Including: shortstops Carlos Correa and Corey Seager, Kris Bryant, Marcus Semien, Freddie Freeman, and Max Scherzer.

Among the most notable free agents to sign are: outfielder Starling Marte and pitchers Justin Verlander and Noah Syndergaard. Not to mention, Brandon Belt who accepted the Giants’ qualifying offer.

It should be a fun few days for the MLB offseason. But who knows how long that’ll last.

