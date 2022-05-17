Report: Significant Deshaun Watson Meeting Underway Tuesday

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The first steps in Deshaun Watson's potential disciplinary outcome have officially begun, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

Per the longtime NFL reporter:

"The first direct meetings between the NFL investigative team led by Lisa Friel and Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson have begun in Texas. The league seeks to determine if he violated the NFL Personal Conduct Policy and, if so, whether discipline should be imposed."

Watson was cleared criminally of allegations regarding sexual misconduct from a number of massage therapists. However, the Browns' $230 million man still faces upwards of 20 civil lawsuits regarding those claims.

The three-time Pro Bowl QB did not play a single down for the Houston Texans in 2021. And depending how the situation shakes out with the NFL, he could miss further time.

While Deshaun Watson was never charged with the crimes levied against him, the league has a history of punishing players, regardless of outcome, for damaging the shield with their behavior.

The claims made against Watson were clearly a black mark on the NFL.

And with 22 women still looking to take the Browns star to task for his alleged behavior, it wouldn't be surprising at all for the league to hit the 26-year-old with a suspension.