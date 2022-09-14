Report: Significant Figure Went To Russia Amid Brittney Griner Situation

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

While WNBA star Brittney Griner remains imprisoned in Russia, the United States continues to work on facilitating her release.

According to CNN's Jennifer Hansler, former New Mexico governor and diplomat Bill Richardson was in Moscow this week engaging in negotiations involving Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.

It was reported back in the summer that Richardson was going to be involved in the attempt to free Griner, who has been in prison since February, and Whelan, who has been detained since 2018.

In July, Griner's wife Cherelle petitioned the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, the politician's non-profit which works on behalf of prisoners and detainees, to assist her spouse.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February and found to be in possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil. She pleaded guilty to drug charges in court and was was sentenced to nine years in prison and fined one million rubles in August.

The Richardson Center declined to comment on today's report, while a Biden administration official told CNN that anyone "who's going to Russia is going as a private citizen and they don't speak for the US government."