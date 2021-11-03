Report: Significant News Could Be Coming For Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets have been without star point guard Kyrie Irving for the start of their 2021-22 campaign. But with the election of a new mayor in New York City, that could be changing sometime this season.

On Tuesday night, Democratic candidate Eric Adams, the current Brooklyn borough president, soundly defeated Curtis Sliwa in the NYC mayoral race.

According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Adams plans to “revisit” the city’s current COVID-19 vaccination mandates upon taking office on January 1 — potentially allowing Irving to rejoin the team.

Some potentially significant news for Kyrie Irving and the Nets. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RH3NUT8dHs — theScore (@theScore) November 3, 2021

Under the current NYC vaccine mandates, Irving, an unvaccinated player, is unable to enter team facilities — meaning he would only be allowed to play and practice with the team on away trips. Because of these restrictions, the Nets organization decided that the seven-time All Star would only be allowed to rejoin the team as a full participant.

If a change to the mandate is to be made, it won’t be happening until sometime in 2022. So if Irving wants to play sometime in the coming months, he’ll still have to bite the bullet and get vaccinated.

The Nets are currently 4-3 without Irving on the court.