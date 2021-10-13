Report: Sixers Not Interested In 1 Notable Ben Simmons Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly shot down the idea of a major Eastern Conference trade involving Ben Simmons.

According to reports from NBA insider Sam Amick of The Athletic, Daryl Morey and the Sixers organization are not interested in Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving as a solution to their problem at the point guard position.

Sources: The Sixers are not currently interested in Kyrie Irving as a solution to their Ben Simmons problem. That and much more in my latest look at the Irving-Nets debacle, at @TheAthletic https://t.co/TNI93fvpL2 — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) October 13, 2021

Both Simmons and Irving are causing their teams some serious issues heading into the 2021-22 season.

Following his abysmal postseason performance this past year, Simmons requested a trade away from the Philadelphia organization. The three-time All-Star PG has made it very clear that he wants out of the franchise, despite returning to the Wells Fargo Center for team activities earlier this week following a significant preseason holdout.

Irving is locked in a preseason holdout of his own, but for different reasons. According to local New York COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the Brooklyn star is unable to participate in any home practices or games until he receives his vaccination. As he continues to refuse the vaccine, the Nets organization has announced that their point guard will not join the team until he’s able to fully participate.

While Morey and the Sixers apparently aren’t interested in this deal, it could certainly work as a valid solution for both sides.

The Nets would receive a defensive-minded, pass-first point guard for their offense already stacked with scoring weapons, and Philadelphia would get the All-Star caliber return they’ve been gunning for all offseason. Also, Simmons would land on the title-contender he’s been looking for and Irving would be able to play without dealing with local vaccine mandates.

Instead, it appears both organizations will be forced to find another solution to their point guard problems.