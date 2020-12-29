Report: Some Teams Have Expressed Interest In Dwayne Haskins

After once being considered the future franchise quarterback for the Washington Football Team, second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins was cut from the organization on Monday afternoon.

The decision came following a dreadful performance from Haskins on Sunday evening in a 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The former Ohio State Buckeye was benched in the fourth quarter after throwing 14/28 for 154 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

On Tuesday, Haskins was eligible to be claimed off waivers. Unfortunately for the young QB, he wasn’t picked up on his first day of availability.

Though this is the case, there are a few teams reportedly interesting in picking up Haskins.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has sources from multiple teams claiming interest in the 23-year-old quarterback.

Former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed today on waivers, per source. Haskins is now free to sign wherever there’s interest, and there are teams that already have expressed some, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2020

While Schefter didn’t specify which teams showed interest, that fact will likely reveal itself in the coming weeks. Haskins is eligible to sign to any team with mutual interest.

As a strong-armed, athletic QB, Haskins has all the tools to be an excellent NFL quarterback. The biggest issue for the quarterback seems to be adjusting to the professional game.

Haskins was thrown into the NFL fire this season, starting the first four games of the season for Washington. After excelling through his career at Ohio State, Haskins put up some pretty miserable numbers in his first NFL starts.

Ron Rivera benched Haskins in Week 5 after he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball four times in his first four starts.

Stay tuned for any updates on Dwayne Haskins’ NFL future.