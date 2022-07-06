Report: Source Would Be "Stunned" If Oregon, Washington Join 1 Conference

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 06: Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As more and more teams wrestle with the idea of leaving their respective conferences for the Big Ten or SEC, one college football insider has a source that would be "stunned" if Oregon or Washington followed USC and UCLA to the B1G.

Per Pac-12 Hotline's Jon Wilner, "Source: 'I’d be stunned if Washington and Oregon go to the Big Ten. The Big Ten will sit back for two years, then try to get Notre Dame.'"

Adding, "Growing reality is the Ducks and Huskies have to 1) make it work in the Pac-12 or 2) join the Big 12. My guess: 1) is their preference."

Keep in mind, Wilner is the same man who broke the news of USC and UCLA making their way into the Big Ten, so we know he is plugged in.

Much of the talk surrounding conference realignment has zeroed in on South Bend, with Notre Dame being one of college football's last major brands not a part of one of the sport's major leagues.

If any Pac-12 teams were to have the feel of a Big Ten team, it would be probably be Oregon or Washington.

Nike co-founder and Ducks booster Phil Knight reportedly would prefer that Oregon jumps to the B1G rather than the Big-12. However, nothing is clear as of yet.

The only thing that is clear is that the Pac-12 is losing money. Fast.