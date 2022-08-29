Report: South Carolina Decides On Its New Mascot Name

COLUMBIA, SC - AUGUST 29: A general view of a helmet before the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 29, 2013 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

With the South Carolina Gamecocks changing the name of their live mascot, a lot of funny (and sometimes inappropriate) name ideas have been floated. But on Monday, a new name was officially chosen.

According to David Cloninger of The Post and Courier, South Carolina's live rooster mascot will now be known as "The General." The name was chosen as an homage to Revolutionary war general Thomas "Fighting Gamecock" Sumter, the namesake of the team's nickname.

The live mascot was previously named Sir Big Spur. But for legal reasons, the University of South Carolina explained that the name can no longer be used.

A contest ensued and a lot of different names were voted on. "Cock Commander" was a popular one, as was "Cluck Norris."

But a less memey name ultimately won the day.

South Carolina's team nickname has been the Gamecocks for over 120 years now. In that time, the school has built a number of traditions - from their logo to their mascots to the many songs they play at Williams-Brice Stadium every Saturday.

It may be a while before South Carolina fans fully get used to the new nickname for their live mascot. But over time they'll come to accept it.

And if they don't accept it, they'll just come up with a new nickname for the live mascot.

But "Cock Commander" and "Cluck Norris" are never going to happen.