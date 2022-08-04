Report: Standoff Developing With Michigan Men's Hockey Coach

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 07: The Michigan Wolverines huddle together before taking on the Denver Pioneers in the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Semifinals held at the TD Garden on April 07, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Damian Strohmeyer/Getty Images

University of Michigan head hockey coach Mel Pearson has been under fire since he was hit with multiple accusations of alleged misconduct in the fall of 2021.

According to John U. Bacon of the New York Times, the Michigan Board of Regents and athletic director Warde Manuel are currently locked in a "stand off" about what to do with Pearson.

Manuel wanted to sign Pearson to an extension earlier this week.

Last year, Pearson was accused of "instructing students to lie on their COVID-19 tracing forms," discriminating against female staff members, retaliating against a student athlete for “raising concerns” about the hockey program and having knowledge of sexual misconduct committed by late UM athletic Dr. Robert Anderson.

The University of Michigan hired out-of-state law firm WilmerHale to conduct an external investigation into Pearson's program. They found that “issues facing the hockey program require attention."

Pearson did not provide credible answers repeatedly during the investigation, per reports obtained by The Ann Arbor News. Former director of hockey operations Rick Bancroft, who retired earlier this summer, was also included in the allegations.

“Mr. Bancroft has been reprimanded on a couple occasions in regards to his behavior,” the report states. “Several witnesses stated that Mr. Bancroft bullied colleagues, possibly based on their gender, and that [Pearson] was aware of this behavior but took no action to stop.”

Michigan is coming off its best season under person, hitting the 30-win mark and making a trip to the Frozen Four.