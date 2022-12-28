Report: Star Boxer Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

(Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

American professional boxer Gervonta Davis has been arrested for domestic violence, according to reports.

Davis, who was arrested and jailed on Tuesday afternoon, is accused of striking a woman on the side of her head with a "closed hand type slap," the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in an incident report.

The woman, who does not live with the 28-year-old fighter, suffered a "small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip on the right side of her mouth," per ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

Davis is facing a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, a misdemeanor. He remains in custody as of today, with bail set at $1,000.

Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) has held multiple world championships in three separate weight classes in his career. The 135-pound competitor is set to headline a PBC on Showtime PPV event on Jan. 7, where he'll fight Hector Luis Garcia.

Davis also has an Apr. 25 superfight on the books, against Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas.

The Baltimore native has had legal troubles before, facing misdemeanor charges in February 2020 for allegedly hitting an ex-girlfriend. That case was discharged earlier this month.

Davis is also scheduled to appear in court in February for alleged role in a hit-and-run crash in November 2020.