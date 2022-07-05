Report: State Governor Could Throw Wrench In Realignment Plans

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 03: The Oregon Ducks mascot at Cowboys Stadium on September 3, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There's a chance that Oregon could have to take Oregon State along for a ride if the former leaves for another conference.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported on Sunday that Oregon was one of six Pac-12 teams that the Big 12 was targeting for realignment. The conference could potentially have 18 teams, which would make it the largest conference in the FBS.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown could have something to say about that, though.

John Canzano is reporting that she could step in and force Oregon to stay connected with Oregon State if the former was to leave for the Big 12.

"Oregon Gov. Kate Brown may throw a wrinkle into the UO plans," Canzano writes. "There’s been some speculation that she might step in and attempt to force the Ducks to stay in lockstep with Oregon State. Some lawmakers in Washington have indicated they’d do the same on Washington State’s behalf."

Canzano then goes on to report that he sees it as unlikely that politicians can get their way with blocking this kind of move.

This will be an interesting story to follow going forward, especially if Oregon gets more serious about leaving the Pac-12.