Report: Steelers' Status With Diontae Johnson Revealed

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball as Joe Schobert #47 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

As he heads into the final season of his rookie contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Diontae Johnson is looking to get a big-time payday like many of his wide receiver counterparts around the league.

That being said, he won't be using a holdout to force the Steelers' hand.

After showing up for just one of last week's voluntary OTA workouts, Johnson was present for the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

“I’m just here to work, do what I’m told and get the job done,” Johnson said, per Tribune-Review Sports. “That is my focus.”

Johnson admits that a contract extension deal is in the back of his mind, but he believes his "time is going to come."

“It’s not like you don’t see it. You see it,” Johnson said. “The bell rings in your head – such and such got this and such and such got that. I try not to look at the pocket watch and stuff like that. Whoever gets a contract, I feel like they deserve it because they obviously put in the time and the work.

“My time is going to come.”

Johnson notched the best season of his young NFL career in 2021, reeling in a career-high 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns — earning his first Pro-Bowl selection. With JuJu Smith-Schuster heading to Kansas City earlier this offseason, Johnson should have an even larger role in the Steelers' offense this coming season.

“I want to be here,” Johnson added. “I’m patient, and I’m going to keep working. My agent is going to do what he (can) do.”

Johnson is set to make $2.79 million in 2022.