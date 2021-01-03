Report: Steve Sarkisian Wants To Bring Key Staffer With Him

The changing of the guard in Austin doesn’t stop at the head coaching hire. In his first offseason as the Texas leader, Steve Sarkisian is tasked with filling out the remainder of his staff.

As the former Alabama offensive coordinator, Sarkisian is looking to bring yet another Crimson Tide offensive mind into the mix for the Longhorns. According to Football Scoop, the newly-hired UT coach is targeting fellow Alabama assistant Holmon Wiggins to come join him on the staff.

Wiggins joined the Bama offensive sideline back in 2018 and is currently serving in his second year as wide receiver coach. Before joining Nick Saban’s staff, Wiggins served for years working under Justin Fuente at Virginia Tech (2015-18) and Memphis (2012-15).

Clearly Wiggins has been successful with the wealth of talent presented to him at the wide receiver position in Tuscaloosa over the past two years.

Alabama’s golden goose DeVonta Smith is currently a favorite to win the traditionally quarterback-dominated Heisman Trophy. Under Wiggins’ two-year coaching tenure, Smith has amassed a staggering 2,897 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Wiggins will have a lot to think about over the next week as his current Alabama squad is preparing for a national championship appearance against Ohio State next Monday night.