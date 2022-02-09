Report Suggests 1 Quarterback Will Be “Over-Drafted” In 2022 NFL Draft

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has quickly seen himself become one of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

Considered a boom-or-bust pick by most evaluators and scouts, Willis had an up-and-down week at Senior Bowl. But in a report put together by CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the QB may have showcased just enough to get “over-drafted.”

Is Malik Willis QB uno? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZgQuwcpoez — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 9, 2022

According to La Canfora, “Willis more than held his own against the best in this draft class and he has the ability to do some things physically that the others cannot.”

With one NFL scout quoted as saying, “He did just enough to probably get someone to over-draft him. “He can charm you with some of the things he can do. But I’m not totally sold.”

And another noting, “He is a playmaker, but it’s what happens between those big plays that makes you worry some.”

Willis has shown himself to be an excellent athlete with a more-than capable NFL arm. But many worry about the quality of competition at Liberty; and whether or not he can develop those gifts at the highest levels of football.