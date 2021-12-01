Report Suggests Another Oklahoma Star Might Transfer

The Spun

Oklahoma Sooners star wide receiver Marvin Mims.NORMAN, OK - NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Marvin Mims #17 of the Oklahoma Sooners points for a first down after making a 22-yard catch to the 12-yard line against the Iowa State Cyclones in the third quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners won 28-21. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The departure of Lincoln Riley from the Oklahoma football program has already delivered some major changes.

On Monday, former five-star wide receivers Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood, tight end Austin Stogner and former Heisman-contending quarterback Spencer Rattler all entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal.

Now, another highly-ranked wide receiver could be joining his former teammates in the portal. According to college football insider Chris Hummer of 247 Sports, Sooners star wide receiver Marvin Mims is “strongly considering” a move into the transfer portal as well.

Mims, a former four-star recruit, played under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma for two seasons. After a stellar freshman season that saw him log 610 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020, he followed that performance up with a 648-yard, four-touchdown season in 2021 — making him far and away the team’s leading receiver.

According to Hummer, Mims was already considering a transfer portal move well before the news of Riley’s departure broke. After his freshman All-American season in 2020, the star wide receiver didn’t catch a touchdown pass until Week 6 and saw a significant decrease in targets through the 2021 season.

Even if Mims decides to stick around, the Sooners will have to make some big-time moves to replace this talent lost. So far, the program is not heading in the right direction toward that goal.

In response to Riley’s decision to take the head coaching job at USC, 2023 five-star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson decommitted from the Sooners and followed the head coach to Southern California.

