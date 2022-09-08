Report Suggests Gisele Might Not Attend Buccaneers-Cowboys Game

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Tom Brady's marital issues with Gisele Bündchen are still active as he head's into the Buccaneers' season-opening matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

In fact, recent reports indicate that Bündchen may not even attend Brady's first game of the 2022 NFL season.

"It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."

The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel is reportedly upset with her husband for his decision to unretire from football earlier this offseason. She was apparently ready for Brady to spend more time at home with her and their two children.

Bündchen got so upset that she reportedly left the family compound earlier this month. She's since returned to South Florida to spend time with her kids, but there's still notable "tension" between the longtime couple.

With or without his wife in the crowd, Brady and the Bucs will kickoff their 2022 season in Dallas on Sunday.