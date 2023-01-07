Report Suggests NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Tomorrow

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here and there's still plenty to play for.

A spot in the playoffs is on the line for both the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets - with the right amount of help. Miami looked like one of the best teams in the NFL with an 8-3 record through the first 11 games.

However, five-straight losses have the Dolphins on the outside looking in. It could also cost head coach Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff their jobs.

According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets.

"If they win their season finale and sneak into the playoffs, owner Stephen Ross might look the other way on those five consecutive December-January losses because it will feel more like a skid than a collapse," Salguero wrote. "But … If the Dolphins go from 8-3 to 8-9 and not in the playoffs? Everybody’s job is at risk."

It would be surprising to see the Dolphins fire McDaniel after one season - especially considering the team played part of the season without Tua Tagovailoa.

Would the Dolphins fire McDaniel?