Report Suggests Tom Brady Will Sign 1-Day Contract With Patriots

Tom Brady’s final NFL snap came as QB1 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But according to a recent report, the all-time great quarterback is set to retire from the league as a member of the New England Patriots.

According to Buccaneers insider Bobby Thompson, Brady will sign a one-day contract with the Pats to finish his career with the franchise that gave him 20 incredible seasons.

When Tom Brady retires, which reports say it is closer than we all think, will sign a one day contract with the #Patriots to retire with the team per source. This was always the plan after he was done playing. — G.T Bobby Thompson (@BThomps81) January 29, 2022

After he was famously drafted by the Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft, Brady went on to record one of the most dominant careers in sports history. Through his 20 seasons in New England, the superstar signal caller logged 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns and three league MVPs with a 219-64 record as a starter. Playing an integral role in the Pats’ historic dynasty under head coach Bill Belichick, he brought home each of the franchise’s six Super Bowl titles.

While Brady did chose to leave New England and join the Bucs in 2020, the vast majority of Patriots fans will be forever grateful for all the QB did for their organization.

If Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium as a member of the Patriots franchise, expect an emotional and excited welcome from the New England faithful.