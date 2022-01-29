Report Suggests Tom Brady Will Sign 1-Day Contract With Patriots

The Spun

Tom Brady on the field during the Patriots' Wild Card loss to the Titans.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on during the the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s final NFL snap came as QB1 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But according to a recent report, the all-time great quarterback is set to retire from the league as a member of the New England Patriots.

According to Buccaneers insider Bobby Thompson, Brady will sign a one-day contract with the Pats to finish his career with the franchise that gave him 20 incredible seasons.

After he was famously drafted by the Patriots with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 draft, Brady went on to record one of the most dominant careers in sports history. Through his 20 seasons in New England, the superstar signal caller logged 74,571 yards, 541 touchdowns and three league MVPs with a 219-64 record as a starter. Playing an integral role in the Pats’ historic dynasty under head coach Bill Belichick, he brought home each of the franchise’s six Super Bowl titles.

While Brady did chose to leave New England and join the Bucs in 2020, the vast majority of Patriots fans will be forever grateful for all the QB did for their organization.

If Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium as a member of the Patriots franchise, expect an emotional and excited welcome from the New England faithful.

