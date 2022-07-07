Report Suggests Why Brittney Griner Plead Guilty Today

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

It was announced this Thursday that Brittney Griner plead guilty in regards to drug charges. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

"I'd like to plead guilty, your honor," Griner said in court. "But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law."

Mickey Bergman, who is working with Gov. Bill Richardson on Griner's release, shared his thoughts on this Thursday's news.

Though it may not sound encouraging, Griner's guilty plea might be her best bet when it comes to returning to the United States.

"We believe that any prisoner in a situation like this needs to do what they believe can help them survive the ordeal," Bergman said. "She is fighting for her life."

ESPN's T.J. Quinn noted that pleading guilty is a strategic move by Griner's camp.

"As we've reported, sources said they expected this. It's a strategy," Quinn wrote. "Maybe she did what she was accused of, maybe she didn't. But there was a recognition that it didn't matter: she was going to be found guilty. The real issue is negotiations between the US and Russia to bring her home in a prisoner swap."

The White House recently said it's working on Griner's release.

Griner has been in Russia since February. Her trial is expected to linger for the foreseeable future.