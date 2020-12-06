It’s been a big weekend for the Sun Belt Conference.

Following Coastal Carolina’s massive win over BYU on Saturday night, fellow conference team South Alabama is reportedly parting ways with their head coach on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg took to Twitter to report the program is expected to fire Steve Campbell and make an official announcement later this afternoon.

Source: #SouthAlabama is expected to part ways with third-year coach Steve Campbell. Announcement likely later today. Campbell is 9-26 at the school and 4-7 this season. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 6, 2020

The third-year Jaguars coach has been absolutely dominated through his time in the Sun Belt, collecting an overall record of 9-26. This year has been no exception. South Alabama is suffering yet another losing season at 4-7. Campbell’s previous two seasons in the Sun Belt ended at 3-9 and 2-10, respectively.

Yesterday’s shutout loss to Troy was likely the final straw in the coaching decision. The Jaguars fell to the Trojans 29-0, marking their worst loss of the season. Campbell and his squad collected only 239 yards of total offense and were unable to tack a single point on the board.

With a 3-5 Sun Belt record, the Jaguars still somehow claimed the second place spot in the conference’s Group A. But, there’s a massive gap between them and the next highest team, Louisiana Lafayette, who sit atop the leaderboard with a 7-1 conference record.

Failing to make the conference championship game, South Alabama’s season is over — and so is the Steve Campbell coaching era.

LA-Lafayette and Coastal Carolina will face of in the Sun Belt championship game on Dec. 19.