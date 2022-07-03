Report: Sunday Afternoon Update On Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

When a player like Kevin Durant hits the trading block, nearly every team should be interested in acquiring him.

The Suns and Heat are two of the 12-time All-Star's preferred landing spots. However, it comes at a cost. And because of that, there hasn't been much movement as of Sunday when it comes to a package to land KD.

Per Phoenix sports radio host John Gambadoro:

"There is no movement as of this morning on the Kevin Durant to the Suns front. Brooklyn [wants] a haul and a half for Durant and they are in total control of the situation. They determine where he goes not KD or Phoenix. Suns still interested but do not want to gut the team."

Part of what made the Suns so good over the past couple seasons is not only their tremendous backcourt play between Devin Booker and Chris Paul, but also their lengthy wing defenders and depth.

Most trades projections for Kevin Durant see Phoenix shipping off Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Cam Johnson; players extremely valuable to the Suns' success.

Obviously, there's only one KD though. And a scoring duo of Booker and Durant is a scary sight for any NBA team.