Report: Super Bowl Halftime Show Discussing Big Performer

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: The New England Patriots celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

As rumors surrounding the next Super Bowl halftime performer continue to swirl, Rihanna could reportedly be the next to headline the sports world's most-watched event.

Per TMZ Sports, there have been "multiple discussions" with Rihanna and her team. And while it's anything but a lock, a decision could be announced as soon as Sunday afternoon.

Considering JAY-Z's ties with the NFL, it would make sense that a Roc Nation artist is in talks to perform at Super Bowl LVII.

It's been nearly six years since the release of RiRi's last album, "Anti." But the Barbadian pop icon has been teasing new music over the past 365 days and what better platform to drop a new project than the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Rihanna reportedly turned down the chance to headline the show back in 2020 as a show of support for former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick.

According to TMZ, there have also been other discussions with another performer, but "it's not either/or." Meaning, there would be at least 2 performers on stage.