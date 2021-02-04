Report: Teams Have Begun Calling Eagles About Carson Wentz Trade

Despite a bad 2020 and an absolute nightmare of a contract, Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz is still attracting trade interest from other NFL teams.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, NFL teams have begun calling the Eagles about Wentz. Per the report, it’s merely a necessary first step in a potential trade. No offers have been made or fielded yet.

Rapoport noted that the Eagles are “not in a hurry to trade Wentz.” He is actually expected to return under new head coach Nick Sirianni in 2021.

As for a potential destination, Rapoport would only name the Indianapolis Colts. Given that they now need a quarterback and that Frank Reich helped develop Wentz into a star in Philly, it’s a reasonable fit.

But the actual price of completing a trade for Wentz is unknown. Wentz has not formally requested a trade with the Eagles yet.

Carson Wentz completed 57.4-percent of his passes for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020. But he also threw a league-high 15 interceptions and was sacked a league-high 50 times. And all of that was in just 12 games.

Wentz was benched late in the season for rookie Jalen Hurts, who performed relatively well down the stretch. But that benching helped lead to the ousting of head coach Doug Pederson.

On top of all of that, Wentz is due a $10 million roster bonus in March as part of the four-year, $128 million contract extension he signed in 2019.

Will any team trade for Carson Wentz?