Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in?

Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy.

Ryans starred at middle linebacker for six seasons with the Texans, where he earned two Pro Bowl nods and a second-team All-Pro selection.

Houston selected him in the second round of the '06 draft out of Alabama and it didn't take long for him to make an immediate impact; racking up over 100 tackles in each of his first four years with the team.

The Texans will be hoping he can have a similar impact on the sideline should they decide to make him their next HC after three straight losing seasons.

Houston announced Friday that it completed its interview with the young defensive mind, who would be a fan favorite if he were to land the job.