Report: Texans Still Have Big Asking Price For Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans reportedly aren’t backing down on their asking price for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Per The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe, the Texans “don’t plan to lessen their asking price [for Deshaun Watson], which has been five to seven assets, including three first-round picks.”

Houston has been searching for three first-rounders in exchange for Watson since the 2021 offseason when sexual misconduct allegations against Watson first started to surface. Months later, the three-time Pro Bowler legal issues are still dragging on.

A special hearing has been scheduled for Watson on Monday to attempt to delay his deposition, according to ABC13 in Houston.

It’s not clear what the results of that hearing will be, but the 26-year-old QB is still the subject of 10 active criminal complaints.What is clear, is that the Houston Texans are ready to turn-the-page on the Deshaun Watson era.

Talent-wise there’s no question that a number of teams would love to have the Clemson product’s services.

However, with such serious accusations lingering over him, the resulting PR storm from bringing in Watson may be a bridge too far for franchises that may be interested.

