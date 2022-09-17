Report: Texas A&M Suspends 4 Players For Today's Game Against Miami

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies helmets on the sidelines during the Southwest Classic game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Four members of Jimbo Fisher's Aggies won't see the field for Saturday's game vs. Miami.

Per 247Sports, it's confirmed that "Texas A&M true freshmen WR Evan Stewart, WR Chris Marshall, CB Denver Harris and CB Smoke Bouie are not expected to play today due to violations of team rules."

It's not clear what exact violations took place to result in the suspensions, but former five-star corner Denver Harris recently posted an Instagram Live of himself speeding through a parking garage.

Thankfully, no one was hurt by Harris' reckless driving. But additional rumors seem to point to the four freshmen sneaking out to a party on Friday night.