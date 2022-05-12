Report: The Browns' Week 1 Opponent Has Leaked

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Just before the 2022 NFL draft kicked off, the league announced the schedule for the upcoming season would come out on May 12.

However, over the past few days, many of the games for the 2022 season have already been leaked. Add the Cleveland Browns' opener for the upcoming campaign among them.

According to a report from Carolina Panthers insider Joe Person, the Panthers will host the Browns in Week 1.

"Panthers’ schedule nuggets of note, per sources: Week 1 at home vs Cleveland and Week 10 at home vs ATL on TNF Sounds like the Falcons’ game is the Panthers’ only primetime date," Person said.

It's an interesting matchup considering all of the rumors involving both teams in recent weeks. Carolina was seen as the frontrunner for a possible Baker Mayfield trade.

However, the Panthers appear ready to enter the season with Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback. That leaves Mayfield stuck with the Browns, who traded for star quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Which team will get the win?