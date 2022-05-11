Report: The Crazy Jim Rome Salary News Is Not True

05 February 2010: Jim Rome hosting his radio show from Radio Row in Super Bowl XLIV Media's center at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this week, FOX rocked the sporting world when it was announced they signed Tom Brady as an analyst.

It wasn't just the news of Brady becoming an analyst, but just how much money he would be making. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady's contract with FOX Sports is a 10-year deal worth $375 million.

After Brady's salary with FOX Sports was announced, The Athletic put together a list that shows the top five highest-paid broadcasters in sports. To the surprise of just about everyone in the country, Jim Rome was second on the list, which said he was making $30 million per year at CBS.

The sports world couldn't believe it at the time and there's a reason for that. It's apparently not true. Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina made it clear that Rome doesn't make $30 million a year, and there were a few other errors too.

"Rome doesn’t make $30 million a year," he said. "Pat McAfee isn’t on the list and should be. Troy Aikman isn’t on the list and should be. Stop tweeting this graphic. It’s not remotely accurate."

When Traina published his tweet, the list from the Athletic was still visible. However, it seems like the media company deleted the tweet - perhaps because it wasn't accurate in the first place.

Everyone can breathe better knowing Rome isn't pulling in $30 million per year.