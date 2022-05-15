Report: The Dan Mullen Coaching Rumor Is Not True

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Dan Mullen isn't ready to get back into coaching just yet.

The former Florida Gators head coach was rumored to be taking an offensive coordinator position at Lake Oconee Academy but that rumor is false.

Lance McCurley confirmed that he was able to talk to school officials to get that sorted out.

Right now, it's unknown when Mullen will coach again in college.

He just wrapped up a four-year tenure at Florida after he was fired at the end of the regular season.

During his time in Gainesville, he finished with a 34-15 record. He led the Gators to an Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl win in two of those four seasons.

Before he was at Florida, he was the head coach at Mississippi State for nine seasons. During that time, he finished with a 69-46 overall record.

We'll have to see where Mullen coaches next.