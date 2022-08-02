Report: The Injury Diagnosis Is In For Jordan Poyer

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

After suffering a scary arm injury at Bills practice Tuesday, it appears Bills All-Pro safety avoided significant injury.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Poyer hyperextended his elbow and will miss “a few weeks.” Adding that he should be good to go by the start of the regular season.

Poyer was in so much pain after hurting his left elbow that he had to be carted off the practice field.

The injury comes as Poyer seeks a contract extension from Buffalo after years of high-level play with the organization.

In his fifth season as the Bills starting safety, Poyer tallied 93 tackles, five interceptions, three sacks and nine pass breakups on his way to a first-team All-Pro selection.

Since joining up with Micah Hyde in the Bills defensive backfield, the two have combined to form one of the league's most formidable safety duos.