Report: The Injury Test Results Are In For Najee Harris

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 05: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on December 05, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big scare on offense when star running back Najee Harris left yesterday's game with a foot injury. The tests on his foot have now come in.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the tests have come back negative. Better yet, Harris is believed that he "should be good to go" when the Steelers play the New England Patriots in Week 2.

That's going to be a massive sigh of relief for Steelers fans, as Harris was basically the team's entire rushing attack in 2021. More importantly, his presence will take the pressure of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as he tries to master the offense.

Fortunately, the Steelers were able to find a way to dig deep and beat the Cincinnati Bengals yesterday in a wild 23-20 overtime win with Harris. They now start the season a 1-0.

Najee Harris was a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft and made an immediate impact as a rookie. He went on to lead the NFL in touches.

More importantly, Harris was basically the only Steelers player who was even allowed to touch the ball in the running game. He had 307 carries for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

No other Steeler had even 100 rushing yards in 2021. No. 2 running back Benny Snell had just 36 carries - just two per game on average.

Suffice it to say, the Steelers rushing attack is completely built around Najee Harris. He's indispensable.