Report: The Next Broncos Owner Is Down To 2 Finalists

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

Late last month, the bidding war for the Denver Broncos was reportedly cut down to five buyers.

Easily the biggest name among the group of five was Walmart heir Robert Walton - who has a net worth of over $70 billion. Another name that popped up was Josh Harris, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

According to a recent report from Denver sports insider Woody Paige, both Walton and Harris are the two finalists for the Broncos.

Here's what Paige had to say, via The Gazette:

According to multiple NFL and Denver sources, The Denver Gazette and The Gazette in Colorado Springs learned exclusively that the pair of front-running candidates to become the Broncos’ owners are Rob Walton, and family and minority partners, and a group headed by Josh Harris.

Paige said that Harris toured the Broncos’ complex at Dove Valley Thursday and met with retiring CEO Joe Ellis. Walton and his associates are slated to do the same next week.

As for the sale price, Paige suggested it could fetch a record price for a sports franchise.

"The ultimate bid for the Broncos will exceed $4 billon, and as much as $4.5 billion or more at auction, and become the record price paid for a professional sports franchise in the world," he said.

Who will own the Broncos next?